A large tree was blown into the Dommel in the centre of Eindhoven by the storm. This happened in the Lex and Edo Hornemannplantsoen.

The municipality is going to remove the tree. There is nuisance in more places in the region due to the storm on Monday afternoon.

Code yellow

The KNMI has issued a code yellow. The weather institute is warning of strong gusts of wind with speeds of 80 to 90 kilometres per hour on Monday.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas