Kevin gets a big fright after a stone hits his car window

Kevin Verhuijsen got the fright of his life last weekend. Near Nuenen, a stone was thrown at his windshield from a viaduct. The window shattered right in front of him. “I was scared to death”. Just before the impact, he saw two boys standing on top of the viaduct.

It happened on Saturday evening on A270 between Helmond and Eindhoven. Kevin from Helmond and father of two young children was on his way to PSV. On the viaduct he saw two teenagers standing dressed in dark clothing. “They were young boys, adolescents and out of nowhere the blow came”.

Vandalism

“I could only think of one thing. Keep driving straight ahead and slowly to the side”. That went well and he immediately called the police. “They then drove to the Nuenen viaduct, but the throwers had already disappeared,” Kevin says.

He filed a report on Sunday morning. “I think this is attempted manslaughter. There are known examples of motorists who did not survive an attack by a stone thrower. I had a discussion about that with the officer who recorded the report. He eventually qualified it as ‘vandalism'”.

Serious assault

For Kevin this was another disappointment. “This could have ended much worse. No officer came to see me that evening to view the situation and the damage. That it is now being dismissed as vandalism feels like an injustice”.

In the past, cars have been pelted with stones from a viaduct in Brabant. The perpetrators could not always be found, but in Gemert they were successful. There, the perpetrators, including teenagers, were convicted of serious assault and public violence.

A police spokesperson responded by saying that the qualification ‘vandalism’ may still change after an investigation.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob