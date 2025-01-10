Honour for ‘bridge ambassador of Best’

Emmy van der Meij (68) has been appointed Member in the Order of Orange Nassau. She is called the village’s ‘bridge ambassador’ by the municipality of Best.

Many bridge players in Best know Van der Meij as a woman who enthusiastically promotes this sport in Best. She has been teaching both beginning players and advanced bridge players since 1993.

Van der Meij is president of two bridge clubs: MAMI and BC Best. During club competitions, she is the match director and arbiter. She is also closely involved in the annual gala evening and acts as a speaker.

