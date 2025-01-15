GroenLinks angry: ‘Cyclists do not get priority in Geldrop-Mierlo’

GroenLinks political party in Geldrop-Mierlo is furious about a message that the municipality has placed in weekly magazine. According to the message, cyclists on roundabouts should only be allowed to use the priority rule if they have made eye contact with motorists.

“Cyclists have priority in our municipality, but that does not mean that they can drive fast everywhere”, according to Middenstandsbelangen (middle-class interests) of 19 December.

“Even if you are riding an electric bicycle, it is important to slow down and make eye contact with drivers who are approaching the roundabout at the same intersection. Have they seen you? (…) If not, stopping is the best solution!”, it says.

Traffic regulations

GroenLinks states that the text is in conflict with traffic regulations and Geldrop-Mierlo must rectify the message. According to the opposition fraction, the message would approve of the behaviour of motorists who are in a hurry and drive fast without making eye contact. GroenLinks also wants to know whether the municipal government of Geldrop-Mierlo itself has ever tried to make eye contact with motorists on a roundabout.

Finally, the party states that motorists could have been better addressed in the message about the fact that cyclists have priority.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob