Fundraising campaign for ailing Reza

Peter and Naomi Meulendijks have extended their crowdfunding campaign for their young son Reza with a deposit campaign in the Eindhoven region. In this way, the couple from Mierlo-Hout hope to get closer to their savings goals: a wheelchair, a van and home modifications. Time is of the essence.

Reza suffers from Duchenne’s progressive muscular dystrophy: he lacks the protein dystrophin, which means that his muscles will deteriorate and he will lose the ability to walk when he is a child. Father Peter recalls a conversation with a preschool teacher about three years ago. We noticed that he was a bit wooden and was learning to walk late, which was not an immediate concern for us. The paediatrician and neurologist did not diagnose anything either. A genetic test changed everything: The phone- call telling us that Reza had an incurable muscle disease came as a bolt from the blue. We were told that he would live to be 30 at the most. It was a traumatic experience.

Fundraising

Over the past few years, several fundraising events have been held to raise money for Reza. Now a deposit campaign has been added to the list. In various supermarkets in the region, such as in Geldrop, Mierlo, Eindhoven, Helmond and Deurne, customers can donate their deposit receipts.

Although the 6-year-old is well looked after at the Blixembosch rehabilitation centre, the clock is ticking for Peter and his wife Naomi. We are busy preparing for the necessary home modifications to provide Reza with a practical and comfortable (care) environment. The room needs to be large enough to accommodate, among other things, an electric wheelchair, a care bed, a shower stretcher, a hoist and respiratory equipment,’ explains Peter. We also have to pay for a wheelchair van out of our own pocket.

Pressure mounts

The parents both work full-time and have clear savings goals, but the deadline for the renovation is getting tighter. The illness shows us that we have less and less time. Reza is no longer able to walk long distances and climbing stairs is becoming increasingly difficult. Of course, the renovation is urgent and should be done this year. We are hoping for support through crowdfunding because we cannot do it alone.

