All complaints now to report in one place

The Municipality of Eindhoven has a new reporting point for residential nuisance. It should make it clearer for residents where they should go with their complaints.

Research showed that there were too many reporting points. Residents could submit a complaint via 19 different channels. As a result, there was sometimes no follow-up, little feedback, and solutions were often ad hoc instead of structural.

This should now be reduced with the launch of webpage Signalen (signals), where all complaints can be handled. This method has been used for some time in other municipalities, with 800,000 reports annually.

According to the municipality, handling complaints via a system will be easier because there is more overview. The method will also be improved, with better cooperation and clearer allocation of problems. The BuitenBeter (outside better) app will continue to exist alongside Signalen.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob

 

