Forum for Democracy launches petition against Paid Parking plans

Forum for Democracy (FvD) has started a petition opposing the introduction of paid parking in the city. The petition, led by councillor Nicolas Knoester, criticises the municipality’s policy as ‘unjust’. The party hopes to halt the scheme if enough residents show support.

“The petition calls for the end of paid parking imposition. Nowhere does it say parking should be free everywhere, but paid parking is being rolled out without gauging public support,” Knoester told Desgevraagd.

Eindhoven municipality plans to introduce paid parking in all neighbourhoods within De Ring by the end of 2025. Knoester described the policy as unfair and unsupported by local residents. “Paid parking in residential areas should only be introduced if there is clear majority support from the residents. That’s democracy,” he argued. The petition currently has 257 signatures.

The FvD proposes alternatives, such as adding more parking spaces and creating blue zones, provided there is sufficient backing in each neighbourhood. Knoester also warned that rising parking fees could deter visitors and negatively impact local businesses.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven news: Chaitali Sengupta