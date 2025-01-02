With a temperature of about ten degrees, swimming outside is not really pleasant. Nevertheless, about 75 participants took a dip in the water on Wednesday, during the first New Year’s dive in Son.

In the centre of the village there was a water slide on New Year’s Day. Participants could slide down the slide and take a cool dip. Both children and adults participated, aged 8 to 55.

Breathing coach

Beforehand, the participants were taught by a breathing coach, to learn how to best brave such a refreshing dive. Furthermore, a DJ performed, to create a good atmosphere. Afterwards, participants received a hat and hot chocolate. “It is the first New Year’s dive, but this tastes like more”, responds one of the organisers.

The New Year’s Dive is organised in collaboration with Winter Event. During this event, Son en Breugel will host a variety of winter activities for weeks, such as ice skating, curling, Santa Run and a Christmas market.