FC Eindhoven lose half a million euros

FC Eindhoven made a loss of half a million euros in the 2023/24 season. However, the club expects to return to profit this season.

In the 2023/24 season, FC Eindhoven was less successful than hoped for, both in sporting and financial terms. The club finished a disappointing 14th in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie, where in previous seasons it had been (sub-)top.

The downward spiral is also reflected in the operating results. Despite this, FC Eindhoven is still classified as a financially healthy club by the KNVB.

The Blue-whites want to get back to the top as soon as possible. This is one of the reasons why director Günther Peeters has already been suspended. The chairman of the supervisory board, Juul Van Hout, will take over his duties on an interim basis.

Positive results

“As we have recently implemented a number of restructuring measures, we expect a positive operating result for this season and the seasons to come. We want to remain financially healthy and in the meantime we will continue to take steps,” says Van Hout.

One of those steps is the renovation of the Jan Louwers stadium, Van Hout told Studio040. They are also working on a plan for the future.

Growth potential

“The growth potential for FC Eindhoven is definitely there, and we will soon outline it in a new strategic plan. In this plan we will outline development paths for football, accommodation, financial management and the social sector. We will present these ambitions before the summer. By putting our shoulders to the wheel together, we are confident of a bright future for Club van Goei Volk,” said the interim director.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan