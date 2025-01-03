Emergency Services: ‘Calm start to year, but some serious incidents’

The turn of the year in the region passed off relatively calmly, according to the emergency services. However, the police in East Brabant reported a few ‘serious incidents’.

There were no major escalations, the police stated. Nevertheless, there were some concerning accidents, including one in Reusel, where a firework mortar fell over. Four people were injured and required hospital treatment. Among the victims was a young boy, who had come alone to watch the fireworks.

‘Unnecessary’

“Several serious incidents necessitated the deployment of police officers. It is appalling to me that, in our region, juveniles, among others, have been involved and injured in incidents involving illegal, heavy fireworks,” said Police Chief Wilbert Paulissen.

No Aggression

The fire brigade in Southeast Brabant described the night as relatively calm. The fire brigade attended to several bonfires, though, as far as is known, there were no instances of aggression towards emergency workers.

Additionally, the fire brigade responded to fires involving scooters, cars, and fires in houses, sheds, or rubbish bins. The damage was relatively limited.

