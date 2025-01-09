Eindhoven postpones tram line investigation

The municipality of Eindhoven has decided to postpone a feasibility study for a tram line in the city for several years. According to the city council, there is currently a lack of support.

Last year, the tram discussion was revived by the largest coalition party GroenLinks, which wanted a study into the form of transport. The board is not averse to a tram or a light rail in the city, but does not consider the time ripe now.

The busy route where a tram could run, between Eindhoven Central and Eindhoven Airport, would now transport around 9,000 passengers per day. While the lower limit for a profitable tram line is double that: 20,000 passengers per day. The board quotes mobility expert Rob van der Bijl, who previously spoke out about the theme at Studio040.

Fine mesh

Eindhoven also needs a fine-meshed public transport structure to be able to serve the neighbourhoods in the city well. The transport numbers in the neighbourhoods are not at the level that a tram is needed, and there is a good chance that this will remain the case for the time being, say the mayor and aldermen.

Grow

At the same time, the board also sees that the city and the Brainport region are growing faster than expected. Due to this growth and the densification of the city, it is possible that rail-based transport will come closer after 2040. And that in the long term, the separate bus lanes can be converted into tram lines.

Furthermore, the board believes that expansion of the rail network in the region can also contribute to accessibility. The construction of train stations in Tongelre and in the northwest of Eindhoven and the improvement of Strijp-S station can fulfil the function of a metro service, the city council believes.

Research

The municipality is also starting a study into urbanisation and accessibility of the region together with the national government and other authorities. This study was first conducted in the SGE context (Eindhoven Urban Area, with nine municipalities) and is now being expanded to the 21 municipalities of the Eindhoven Metropolitan Region (MRE).