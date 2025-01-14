The local factions of 50PLUS, Volt, and the Ouderen Appèl wish to introduce a special bus subscription for 70-plussers. With this subscription, this group of seniors should be able to use public transport in the city for a year.

The parties are calling on the mayor and aldermen to devise a plan of action by spring at the latest. The costs of introducing such a subscription are not yet known. “Of course, we do not yet know how many 70-plussers would use it,” says Ruud van Acquoij, chair of the 50PLUS faction.

Participate

According to the three opposition parties, the proposal is in line with the city’s vision, in which everyone can participate in society. The initiative would help seniors who can no longer or no longer dare to drive, cycle or walk longer distances. The parties aim to introduce the subscription in 2026 and then include it in the plans for public transport from 2029.

The Eindhoven city council will discuss the proposal on Tuesday evening.

Source: Studio040

Translate: Aysenur Kuran