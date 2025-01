Lasers, fireworks, projected images, colour and sound. A wonderful light show was held for the second time at the 18 Septemberplein in Eindhoven at the turn of the year.

Eindhoven’s Finest, Lampegastuh, Joel Borelli, Party DJ Ruud performed, among others. Many thousands of visitors had come to the city center to celebrate a party and see the show.

Foe Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj