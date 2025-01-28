Eindhoven man jailed for indecent acts with step-granddaughter

An 82-year-old man from Eindhoven has been sentenced to three months in jail for touching his step-granddaughter’s breasts and behind on multiple occasions. This was decided by the judge.

The victim, now 18, reported sexual abuse. She stated that the man touched her breasts and pinched her buttocks on multiple occasions between the ages of nine and thirteen. This happened when she stayed with the man from Eindhoven and his wife. The suspect denies this.

Statements

The judge sees evidence that supports the girl’s statement. For example, there are app messages between the girl and the man that show the abuse. A statement from the girl’s mother also supports this.

Panic Attacks

According to the court, the victim was in a difficult home situation during the period of the abuse and saw her step-grandfather as a father figure. As a result of the abuse, she is often anxious, has panic attacks, and has difficulty building relationships.

The court therefore imposes a prison sentence of three months, of which two months are conditional. The man must also pay compensation of 5,000 euros. A fine alone does not do justice to the seriousness of the crime, the judge believes. According to the probation service, the man can no longer perform community service due to medical complaints.

Source:Studio040

Translate: Ayşenur Kuran