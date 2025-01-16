Eindhoven Airport air traffic at a standstill due to fog

Air traffic at Eindhoven Airport will be halted again on Wednesday due to fog. The disruption could last all day. In that case, more than seventy arriving and departing flights will be delayed, cancelled or diverted to another airport, such as Weeze and Cologne-Bonn.

The KNMI issued a code yellow until two o’clock in the afternoon on Wednesday morning due to the dense fog. Many flights to and from Eindhoven Airport are being diverted or delayed. Flights from Eindhoven to Krakow and Wroclaw (Poland), to Skopje (North Macedonia) and to Budapest (Hungary) have now been cancelled. The disruptions will affect approximately 12,000 passengers on Wednesday.

Rebooking

The airport spokesman advises passengers to contact their airline. Depending on the conditions, they may get their money back or be rebooked. It is not known how long the disruption will last. “That depends on how the weather situation will develop and we cannot estimate that now. There is no improvement in the weather at the moment,” he says.

He also does not rule out that air traffic will still be affected by it on Thursday. “Weather forecasts indicate that it could also be foggy in Eindhoven tomorrow morning.”

There were also problems at Eindhoven Airport on Saturday due to the fog.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez