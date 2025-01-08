Eindhoven Airport: 6,800,000 visitors in 2024

Last year, Eindhoven Airport had nearly 6,800,000 passengers. That’s 15,000 fewer passengers than in record year 2023.

The airport did achieve their busiest month ever last year though. In May, 680,953 passengers arrived at the airport. 12 May was the busiest day with 24,853 passengers.

Last year, the airport had 40,826 flight movements. This year, the airport has a licence for 41,500 flight movements. That is the same as last year, but that number was not reached then.

Destinations

The number of destinations reachable from the airport has also decreased from 84 to 79. Al Hoceima, Tangier and Oslo were added. Kaunas, Lublin, Fuerteventura, Poznan, Riga, Rzeszow, Suceava and Tuzla disappeared as destinations. The most popular destinations were Malaga, London and Alicante, as in 2023.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob