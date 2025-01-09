Dip in demand for chip machines gives region food for thought

High-tech companies in the region would now still generate 2.6 times as much turnover from sectors outside the chip sector, but in the coming years that would decrease to only one and a half times as much, the experts calculated. “In our report we conclude that there is a risk if you lose sight of many other sectors in the Netherlands,” says Pattheeuws.

“If you miss opportunities for a few years, you will gradually start to lag behind. We did that twenty years ago, but if you don’t focus on other sectors, your knowledge will be diluted. Applications in the field of aviation, healthcare technology, AI applications. These are sectors that are now being snowed under.”

Loss of knowledge

While these companies also have important knowledge, says trade unionist Reniers. “Once these companies leave or do not invest further here, you also lose that knowledge. At Philips, the entire development branch has been paralyzed, while everyone knows how much that research branch has yielded. If you do not invest in that anymore, you are calling the problems upon yourself. That you as a government are now going to cut back on something like education is completely incomprehensible,” says Reniers.

Government policy

According to the union leader, it creates an uneven playing field. “If you look at Germany and Belgium, it is better regulated, companies there spend relatively less money on energy because of government subsidies. Here we are more concerned with climate goals than with those economic interests.”

“The balance is gone. Look at companies like Standard Aero, for example, which has already left Tilburg. A lot of knowledge and innovation has been lost as a result and is not easily returned.” In addition, there is also a major problem for new companies or expansions due to the lack of connection to the electricity grid.

“The government must remove barriers to growth,” says Joost Eyck. “Entrepreneurs should not have to make choices about which sector they focus on. But companies themselves can do much more. By automating and applying artificial intelligence, they can increase their productivity and for their growth and capacity expansion they can also go outside the Netherlands, for example to Eastern Europe.”

“If you look at companies in Germany and Eastern Europe, they work much more efficiently. More is being automated so that you can use the capacity you have better,” says Eyck.

Automation

According to the experts, many suppliers of ASML could take steps in this area in a period with relatively little growth. These companies often still have a start-up culture, where many steps in the production process of the chip machines are not automated or structured.