Coordinator of Lichtjesroute, Tits Bongers, named Honorary Citizen

Tits Bongers, who has been a dedicated volunteer for over 40 years, was named an honorary citizen of Eindhoven on Thursday evening. Known as the “oil in the machine” of the Lichtjesroute, Bongers received the prestigious title from Mayor Dijsselbloem during the city’s New Year reception, hosted by Stichting Lichtjesroute.

As a mark of appreciation for his years of service to the city, Bongers was presented with the honorary badge of Eindhoven. He becomes the 68th person to receive this honor and joins an esteemed list of past recipients, including Frits and Anton Philips, Hub van Doorne, Pieter van den Hoogenband, and Guus Hiddink.

A Legacy of Light and Community Engagement

Bongers’ pivotal role in reviving the Lichtjesroute in 1984, marking the 40th anniversary of the liberation, is a standout achievement. After 14 years of absence, he and his team breathed new life into the route, which became an instant success. The Lichtjesroute has since become a beloved tradition, attracting over 200,000 visitors each year. For more than four decades, Bongers has been a driving force behind this iconic event.

Beyond his work with the Lichtjesroute, Bongers also supports a variety of other local initiatives, including Boeremoeske, GLOW, the Valkenswaard Freedom Route, the annual Indies commemoration, and the Eindhoven Carnival.

In addition to his community efforts, Tits Bongers is a familiar face on Studio040. Known for his wit and humor, he frequently appears on the station’s broadcasts with his volunteer crew, who start preparing the Lichtjesroute’s light displays as early as the end of summer each year.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.