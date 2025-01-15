Code yellow for dense fog, flights at Eindhoven Airport delayed

At Eindhoven Airport, several flights were delayed by fog. A flight from Alicante was diverted via Weeze in Germany. KNMI (Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute) has issued code yellow for dense fog in the region until the end of the morning.

Eindhoven Airport is expecting delays due to dense fog on Wednesday morning. The website shows that so far around seven incoming flights have been delayed. There were also problems due to fog this weekend. Several flights were delayed and cancelled.

Code yellow

Rijkswaterstaat (Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management) warns motorists to pay attention when they go on the road. In the area where code yellow is in effect, visibility can be less than 200 metres in some places. This can lead to dangerous situations on the road.

Rijkswaterstaat therefore calls on motorists to adjust their driving style if necessary. Rijkswaterstaat also warns that motorists must turn on the correct lights.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob