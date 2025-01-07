The Catharina Hospital will increase the medication for heart patients quickly. With a new protocol, patients with heart problems must be on the right amount of medication within six weeks.

That currently takes even longer, often 9 to 12 weeks pass before heart patients are on the right amount of medication. “The medication only works optimally if patients receive the right dosage, and we now know that it is better to do this quickly,” explains cardiologist René Tio.

A recent study revealed that a faster increase in medication helps better . The new protocol prevents serious complications or fatality by 8 percent of heart patients, according to the Catharina Hospital.

Not simple

“Patients who receive the right dosage faster have less chance of being readmitted and feel better faster. It sounds simpler than it is because, with every small increase in dosage, you have to be sure that the person can tolerate it,” says the cardiologist.

To ensure that a patient can process a faster increase in medication, blood pressure, and kidney function are closely monitored. At home, patients can monitor their own blood pressure and blood is drawn for kidney function.

“If blood pressure is too low, or if kidney function deteriorates, we can intervene in a targeted manner,” says Tio.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Ayşenur Kuran