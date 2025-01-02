Car burned out in Eindhoven after loud bang

By
Lila Mehrez
-
Solar panels damaged in fire in Eindhoven
Photo credit: Alain Heeren/Studio040

A car completely burned out at Raatven in Eindhoven during the night from Wednesday to Thursday. The fire brigade was quickly on the scene but could not prevent the car from being lost.

A local resident said that shortly before the fire, a loud bang of fireworks could be heard, according to a 112 correspondent. The glass of the car was also on the other side of the street.

The fire brigade arrived quickly but could not prevent the car from burning out completely.

 

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez

Your advertisement here.
Previous articlePower box in Tongelre blown up with fireworks
Next articleWhat changes in 2025?

LATEST 112

No posts to display

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here