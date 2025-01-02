Car burned out in Eindhoven after loud bang

A car completely burned out at Raatven in Eindhoven during the night from Wednesday to Thursday. The fire brigade was quickly on the scene but could not prevent the car from being lost.

A local resident said that shortly before the fire, a loud bang of fireworks could be heard, according to a 112 correspondent. The glass of the car was also on the other side of the street.

The fire brigade arrived quickly but could not prevent the car from burning out completely.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez