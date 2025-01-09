Busy morning rush hour expected due to snow

Anyone who has to hit the road early Thursday morning should leave early. The ANWB expects a very busy morning rush hour, including in the Eindhoven region. The roads may be slippery due to snowfall.

In Brabant and Limburg, code orange applies from Thursday morning six o’clock due to snow and slippery conditions. It already started snowing in the region on Wednesday evening. A thin layer of snow fell.

Smoothness

There were a few accidents in the province at night due to the slippery conditions, but not yet in Eindhoven and the surrounding area. The weather warning is in effect until Thursday noon.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez