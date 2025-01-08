Buses take different routes due to construction work

Travellers who often take bus line 10, 403, 402 or 401 will notice that the bus is driving a little differently this week. This is due to roadworks on PSV Laan.

Philips-Stadium bus stop is located on the main road from 18 Septemberplein to Strijp-S. This road can only be avoided by taking a detour via Boschdijk, over Steenweg and then to Strijp. As a result, Piazza, Philips Stadium, Glaspoort and Strijp-S stops will be cancelled all week.

A temporary stop has been placed on Glaslaan to replace the cancelled stops towards Eindhoven Central Station. Travellers heading towards Veldhoven can board from the temporary stop on Philitelaan.

The municipality expects that PSV Laan will be accessible again from Friday evening.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob