Brainport again one of the fastest growing regions in the country

The Eindhoven region will continue to experience strong economic growth in 2025. This is the prediction of Rabobank in its annual forecast. The Brainport region has been outperforming the national average for years and is expected to continue this trend.

Together with the Amsterdam region, Brainport Eindhoven tops the list of growth forecasts with 3.5% and 3.3% growth respectively. These two regions also topped the list last year.

The Eindhoven region is mainly benefiting from the growth of the recovering industry and owes its lead to favourable conditions such as the proximity of knowledge institutions, cooperating companies and a well-educated workforce that is well matched to local labour demand.

Resilience

In the forecast, Rabobank also looks back at the period from 2019 to 2024, in which Brainport Eindhoven again showed the strongest economic growth. The region grew by almost 20% in five years, showing resilience after the Corona pandemic. By comparison, national growth was over 8%.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan