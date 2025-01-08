Bill Gates invests in parent company DAF

Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, has made a major investment in Paccar, the parent company of Eindhoven truck manufacturer DAF. The total amount involved is around €100,000,000.

The billionaire is not only investing in Paccar, but also in transport giant FedEx, British newspaper Daily Mail reports. The choice for these companies comes at a time when the transport sector is recovering from recent setbacks.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which is responsible for his investments, bought a million shares in both companies. This is seen as a strategic move in a sector that can grow again in the future.

Parent company

Gates’ choice to invest in Paccar comes at a time when the transport sector is under pressure worldwide due to falling demand and uncertainty. DAF also had to adjust production downwards. What is striking is that Gates, despite these new investments, has further reduced his share in Microsoft. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation sold almost a quarter of its Microsoft shares in the past year. However, Microsoft remains the largest asset of the foundation, which has a total value of more than 43 billion euros.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob