Best sees village grow slightly

Best has seen its population increase by 435 people in the past year. This brought the count to almost 31,660 residents at the beginning of this month. This was announced by the municipality.

On balance, more people were born in Best last year (313) than residents died (246). In addition, more people settled in the village (1,956) than Best residents left for another place of residence (1,588).

New construction

According to the municipality, the growth is due to the extra homes that were completed in Best last year, compared to previous years. Most of these new homes are located in Aarlesche Erven, a district where many families live. People from outside the region are also moving to this district, according to the municipality.

Furthermore, the municipality reports that 130 marriages were concluded in Best last year.

