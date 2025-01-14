Best-Oirschot police warns of imposter ‘agents’

By
Beena Arunraj
-
Photo credit: Studio040

The Best-Oirschot police warns about scammers active in the region. They pose as officers and seize valuables from their victims.

“These people call you first and try to make an appointment at your home with an excuse. They often use the name of a neighborhood police officer who can be found online”, the police said on Instagram.

On the phone, the fake agents instill fear at their intended target. “For example, they say that you may soon become a victim of a crime and that they want to take your belongings into ‘custody’. Mind you: we don’t do this!”

People receiving such calls are advised to contact the police.

For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj

 

