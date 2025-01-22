AI to help skin cancer patients to make choices

In the future, skin cancer patients should receive help from AI when they have to choose between a faster recovery or a better end result after their operation. That is the goal of a study by Catharina hospital in collaboration with Eindhoven University of Technology.

The study, called FACE-Q AI, uses data from previous patients to predict how different reconstructive techniques will affect appearance, recovery time, and quality of life. This gives patients insight into their options and allows them to choose what is best for them together with their doctor.

“A younger patient often wants a perfect result, while an older patient may want to recover faster, even if that means a more visible scar”, plastic surgeon Maarten Hoogbergen explains. Using this form of Artificial Intelligence, predictive images can even be created so that patients can see what their face might look like after surgery.

The study is still in its infancy, but Hoogbergen sees a lot of potential. “This is a big step forward in truly tailoring care to the patient’s life”, he says.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob