Hurks Groep acquired by Ballast Nedam

Hurks Groep is finally in the hands of Ballast Nedam. Regulators from the consumer & market authority have now given their approval for the acquisition of the Eindhoven-based construction company.

Hurks Groep is a family company founded in 1916. The fourth Hurks generation is now at the helm of the Eindhoven-based company. Construction and development group Ballast Nedam says its acquisition of Hurks will further strengthen its market position in the south of the country.

Decision

Geert Hurks, owner and director of Hurks Groep, announced the move at the end of last year. “The fact that both my sons have indicated that they do not want to continue the company has led me to this decision”, he said at the time. “By joining Ballast Nedam, I am convinced that the identity of Hurks will be preserved and that together we can achieve great goals”.

According to Ballast Nedam, the acquisition means a strengthening of housing construction in the Brainport Region. Hurks Groep will continue to operate under its own name after the acquisition. The company has some 160 employees.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob