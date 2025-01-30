A2 closed for hours

The A2 from Eindhoven towards Den Bosch is closed until ten o’clock on Thursday morning. A machine for paving asphalt fell from a trailer around half past two at night. The colossus then ended up in the crash barrier of the central reservation. Traffic jams are increasing rapidly around Eindhoven.

The machine has now been lifted out of the crash barrier, reports Rijkswaterstaat. The damage to the central reservation is extensive. Rijkswaterstaat is busy repairing the crash barrier and the verge.

Large crowds expected

Traffic jams around Eindhoven and on the diversion routes are increasing on Thursday morning. That is why Rijkswaterstaat advises road users to postpone their journey from Eindhoven to Den Bosch until after the morning rush hour.

Also in the other direction on the A2, between exit Best-West and Best, a lane is closed for work. From Maarheeze towards Eindhoven there is also a long traffic jam on Thursday morning due to an accident. The left lane is closed. The delay towards Eindhoven is currently one hour.

Do you still want to go to Den Bosch from Eindhoven? Then you can take a detour via Tilburg on the A58 and A65. Then take into account long traffic jams.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez