20 Countries participating in Diving Cup

Thursday 30 January 2025 marks the start of the 25th edition of the Eindhoven Diving Cup. Alderman Maes van Lanschot of Finance, Sport and Heritage will perform the official opening at the Pieter van den Hoogenband Swimming Stadium.

This anniversary edition is a milestone in the tournament’s history. In 1997, they opened the ‘Open Brabant Championships’ as it was then called, to foreign participation. During the first ‘Eindhoven Diving Cup’, three countries participated.

This year, 20 participating countries from Europe – and far beyond – have delegated 155 clean jumpers in various age categories.

From local ambition to international stage

The Eindhoven Diving Cup has grown into Europe’s biggest clean-jumping tournament and is a renowned platform where talented athletes from home and abroad can compete.

Over the years, the tournament has produced many clean jumpers who have excelled on international stages, including the Olympics.

Official opening

At the opening ceremony participating teams will carry their national flags and the councillor will give the official starting signal for four days of diving, international cooperation and the joint celebration of 25 years of success.

More information on the competition schedule and tickets can be found on their official website.