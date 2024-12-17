Young and old enjoy doing crafts together

Every Monday morning, the average age in Vitalis Berckelhof in Tongelre drops considerably during ‘Boefjes en Barista’s’. That is the name of an initiative to bring old and young together in a fun way.

A beautiful collaboration between the vibrant Kenzo (3) and a patient grandmother. She carefully peels off stickers, he randomly sticks them on a paper Christmas ball. They hardly talk, but have a lot of fun. The woman’s husband is having a great time watching the crafting. These kinds of moments are exactly what Boefjes en Barista’s was founded for.

Flourish

The project is an initiative of foundation ‘De Buurtverbinder’ to bring old and young together and started six years ago in Den Bosch. For a year and a half now it is also active in Eindhoven, and in Vitalis Berckelhof it has become a weekly tradition. “The great thing about this initiative is the generations that meet each other,” says Catinka van der Ham of ‘Boefjes en Barista’s’. “You really see how the elderly flourish through contact with the children. It gives them a purpose to get out of bed and participate in social life again.”

For a few months now, the project has been creating a pleasant bustle in the nursing home restaurant. Toddlers, preschoolers and babies crawl and run around among the elderly residents and visitors. The coffee and tea cart goed round, operated by a volunteer who is already elderly himself, and there is lemonade ready for the children. “Solidarity is a very important aspect here,” says volunteer Hans van Vitalis. “People of all ages come together here, it’s great to see.” “I love moments like these so much… They allow me to get away from home and be in a vibrant place.” In the Netherlands, 12 per cent of people over 65 often feel lonely, and almost half of seniors sometimes experience loneliness. This is evident from figures from Statistics Netherlands. At Vitalis Berckelhof, ‘Boefjes en Barista’s’ is therefore a welcome change. “Being older sometimes comes with the necessary feeling of loneliness,” says the grandmother next to Kenzo as she sticks stickers on a Christmas bauble. “I find moments like this so nice… Then I’m out of the house for a while and in a vibrant place.” Youngsters Another participant, who has been living in the nursing home for a while, says: “There are only two of us at home, my husband and I. Our children are a lot older, so I really enjoy being here with the children.” But the youngsters also benefit from it. The social interaction with the elderly is educational for them. “My son really enjoys chatting with the elderly here and doing crafts together,” says Kenzo’s mother. “It is important to me that he learns to deal with new people and seeks connections with them.” The organisation ‘Boefjes en Barista’s’ received a royal certificate last month after completing the Growth Program of the Oranjefonds; this is a path to grow and professionalise. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima praised the initiative for strengthening the community by bringing together young and old. Source: Studio040 Translator: Kirti