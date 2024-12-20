Woonbedrijf begins construction of 42 ‘Standard’ homes

On Wednesday, Woonbedrijf began constructing 42 so-called ‘standard’ homes at Van Vianenpad in Woensel. This development is part of a larger effort to accelerate housing construction within the city.

The project is part of WoonST, a partnership between housing associations and municipalities in the Stedelijk Gebied Eindhoven (SGE). The ‘standardized’ design of these social housing units is intended to speed up construction by being both quicker and more cost-effective than traditional homes.

The new development will consist of three blocks of flats, each with three floors. Each apartment covers 57 square meters and is designed for single or two-person households.

Improving Neighborhood Flow

Alderman for Housing, Mieke Verhees, expressed her satisfaction with the project’s start, noting that these new flats will enhance the neighborhood. “Not only will this development improve the area, but it will also contribute to the housing flow, providing attractive options for individuals or couples currently living in single-family homes.”

The site previously housed 36 homes that were demolished because they no longer met modern living standards. The new flats are expected to be completed within a year.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven news: Chaitali Sengupta.