Why Glow FM doesn’t play Christmas songs

Christmas music can be heard on almost all stations around the holidays. But not on Glow FM, to the relief of some listeners.

An email that arrives at Studio040 editorial office on Saturday morning contains a special compliment from Henk. “Dear 040, I’m so glad that 040 doesn’t play Christmas songs all day long. Leave it like that!” Henk is probably referring to the music offered by Glow FM (The Studio040 channel, which is intended for a slightly older target group, does only occasionally play Christmas songs).

A bit different

Marcel van der Steen, channel manager of Glow FM, laughs at Henk’s message and explains: “On Glow FM we don’t play Christmas music because you’d be better off listening to another station or Spotify. Not because we hate Christmas, but because everyone else is playing all that music. We like to do things a bit differently and are there for the listener who just likes to hear the hits”.

It is not known how listener Henk feels about Carnival hits, but if he also hates them, he does not have to switch channels after the holidays either. Van der Steen: “For the same reason, we do not play Carnival music. You can contact our colleagues at Omroep Brabant for that”.

Set

Henk and everyone else who feels that way are stuck at Glow FM for the time being, because there are no changes planned. Van der Steen: “We do not play Christmas music and that will remain the case. Unless a DJ decides to suddenly play a Christmas song during a live show. But that will only happen very sporadically, if it happens at all,” Van der Steen says.

