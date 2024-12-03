Victoria Tower construction begins

On Tuesday, construction commenced on the Victoria Tower in the heart of Eindhoven. The project features a central tower standing 92 meters tall, accompanied by two smaller residential blocks. These buildings will collectively provide 361 apartments, ranging from social housing to luxury private rentals.

“This is a significant step in addressing Eindhoven’s housing shortage, as it creates homes for 361 people. The building will consist of 80 percent affordable housing”, says Alderman Stijn Steenbakkers.

Of the apartments, 30 percent will be designated as social housing, while 50 percent will be mid-range rentals with a maximum rent of approximately €1,150. The remaining 20 percent will be luxury rental properties in the private sector.

Emma’s Angel Quadrant

The Victoria tower will be situated in the Emmasingel quadrant, the area behind the Witte Dame that has been vacant for years. Over the coming years, this land will be transformed into a residential area with several apartment complexes. Victoriapark will be a key feature of the new district, adding more greenery to the city centre.

Construction of the residential tower is expected to be completed in the summer of 2027.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha