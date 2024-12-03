Two boys arrested for violent robbery

Two weeks ago, a 13-year-old boy was arrested. He attempted to withdraw money using the card of a man who had been kidnapped. The man was also robbed in Eindhoven. A 17-year-old boy from Eindhoven is also in custody in connection with the incident.

They forced the man to log into his Internet banking on his phone, but he intentionally entered incorrect codes, hoping the bank would block the transaction. The four men drove around Eindhoven with the victim in the car for three hours. During this time, he attempted to escape but was assaulted. The kidnappers also used the man’s bank card during the ordeal. After obtaining the money, they abandoned the man in the car and fled.

The police are still looking for more kidnappers. They are two perpetrators with dark skin and a third, somewhat smaller man. “These perpetrators also may be from Eindhoven”, says the police.

The victim, a 69-year-old man from Gilze, believed he had a pleasant date arranged at a house in Celebeslaan on August 18. However, upon arrival, he discovered the house was unoccupied.Four masked robbers appeared and abducted him in his car, a Range Rover Evoque.

