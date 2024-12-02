TU/e critisises ‘grim protest’

Martens’ lecture was last Tuesday. The original venue was the Neuron building, but when it became clear that a demonstration against the situation in Gaza was going to take place, the new venue became the Gemini building and more security staff were brought in. The university says some thirty protesters gathered in and around the building when the lecture was in progress. The professor agreed to hear what they had to say after which the lecture was supposed to continue.

Out of hand

According to the board the atmosphere turned grim and the discussion “ran out of hand” to such an extent that the decision was taken to remove Martens from the room. “With the security staff he subsequently left the lecture hall for an adjacent office. The activists blocked the office exit so the professor could not move freely. When the activists had left, some 30 minutes later, the professor was led to his car.”