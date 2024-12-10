Traditional Christmas atmosphere missing

Some Eindhoven residents feel that the city is missing the Christmas spirit this year. The city center lacks a lively Christmas market, the ice rink is gone, and there are no mulled wine stalls in sight.

However, Hintzen believes that a traditional Christmas atmosphere doesn’t suit Eindhoven. “We consciously chose not to hold a traditional Christmas market in the city centre. Instead, we aim to showcase Eindhoven’s innovative and creative spirit”. This is why Bureau Binnenstad, in collaboration with Eindhoven365, launched the ‘Wrap up the Year’ campaign.

The campaign’s goal is to give the city centre a festive look with mood lighting and the ‘Vibes’ logo of Eindhoven as the central theme. “The Vibes symbolize the city’s energy and creativity, providing a contemporary twist to the traditional holidays.

Nevertheless, some Eindhoven residents feel this isn’t enough for the holiday season. “It’s nice, but hanging the Vibes logo everywhere doesn’t create a Christmas atmosphere”, says one resident. “I believe you can be both innovative and cosy. A traditional atmosphere is still possible in an innovative city”.

Although there isn’t a large Christmas market in the city, there are a few smaller ones around the centre of Eindhoven. For instance, the Christmas market in Wasven, the first of its kind in Eindhoven, lasts only one afternoon and is held at a farm. Similarly, the Woensel-West Christmas market is also open for a limited time.

“I would love to see a Christmas market with some stalls in a square”, says an Eindhoven resident. “It would provide more outdoor activities. Right now, everything happens indoors”. Last year, there were some stalls behind the old V&D building in the city centre, but due to the secluded location, many people couldn’t find it. “You miss those traditional Christmas activities and atmosphere in the city”, says a shopper.

