Three persons arrested for stabbing in Nuenen

Police have arrested three men in an investigation into a stabbing in Nuenen last Sunday. The trio comes from Eindhoven, Schijndel and Hoogeveen.

The police are still in the dark about why the stabbing took place. That fateful Sunday morning around half past eight, the victim was stabbed on the Collse Hoefdijk in Nuenen. He managed to flee and reach a gas station near the Berenkuil in Eindhoven. There he alerted the police.

The man was then taken to hospital by ambulance. The victim’s current condition is unknown. The police say the investigation will continue after the arrests.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas