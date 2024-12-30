Philips museum received nearly 90,000 visitors last year

Philips Museum in Eindhoven can look back on 2024 with satisfaction. Nearly 90,000 visitors chose to go to this museum last year – nearly 5,000 more than in 2023.

The Philips Museum ascribes the growth largely to the opening of the exhibition brAInpower, which focuses on artificial intelligence. “We end the year with feelings of pride and gratitude. The opening of brAInpower is a first: the exhibition presents the current activities of the company and not just the past. Besides a dive into the technological genesis of AI, brAInpower also offers a window into the future. “Research tells us this is what our visitors want”, says director Olga Coolen.

2025

Coolen does not only look back, but also ahead. Next year Philips Design celebrates its 100 year anniversary and an exhibition will highlight this. “When Louis Kalff started working for Philips in 1925, his first task was to streamline how Philips communicated. When he was hired, the Philips logo was written in over twenty-five different ways. Kalff introduced the brand logo word PHILIPS in clean characteristic capitals for all the company’s communication. The exhibition will connect the present with the past”. Source: Studio040 Translated by Greta