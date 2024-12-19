Tech companies launch joint fund for major investment in region

The technology companies in the region, such as ASML, VDL, Philips and Prodrive Technologies, are investing a large amount in the region. The money should help keep the region liveable, now that Brainport is facing a major growth spurt. More has now become known about the amount and how it is spent.

In total, the companies are jointly investing 219 million euros in the Brainport Partner Fund, as the fund is called. This private fund was established in the context of the agreements that the region has made with The Hague.

In the Beethoven deal (2.5 billion euros) and also the Brainport deal (1.6 billion euros), agreements were made for co-financing by the business community in the region. The business community has now taken steps to achieve this.

Accessibility

Of the 219 million euros, the vast majority will be invested in accessibility. 189 million euros will go to infrastructure projects: cycle paths, HOV bus lines and hubs where people can switch from cars to other forms of transport.

In addition, five million euros will be invested in affordable housing, 10 million euros in attracting and developing talent and 15 million euros for the so-called Social Brainport Agenda – the latter is not part of the previously made deals with the government. The social approach is aimed at helping vulnerable groups in society and connecting all kinds of communities in the region.

Billions

“In the coming years, billions of euros will be invested in the Brainport region,” explains director Paul van Nunen of Brainport Development. “There are programmes for building 100,000 affordable homes in the social segment, mid-range rental and mid-range purchase. In addition, the companies contribute to training, retaining and recruiting 50,000 additional employees in the coming years via the Partner Fund.”

“In addition, there will be resources for the social agenda Brainport for Each Other. This includes, for example, retraining and further training to promote labour participation and thousands of corporate volunteers who contribute to social organisations,” says Van Nunen.

National interest

“The Brainport region is of national and international importance with its innovative manufacturing industry. For us in the region, success does not only depend on technology and export, but also on whether everyone can benefit from it,” says Van Nunen.

‘Typical’

Mayor and regional chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem is pleased with this important step from the business community: “It is truly unique that the collective business community in a region is prepared to co-finance solutions for social challenges on this scale.”

“With this typical Brainport initiative, our business community takes co-responsibility for the society of which they are a part. So that we can continue to be a pleasant, accessible and affordable region in the future, with opportunities for everyone.”

In total, twelve companies are participating in the Partner Fund, namely: Philips, VDL Groep, NXP, Wilvo Group, VHE Industrial Automation, AAE, Rabobank, Prodrive Technologies, Van der Hoorn Buigtechniek, VB Groep, ASML and Strijp-T campus. In the future, other companies will also be able to contribute to the fund.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez