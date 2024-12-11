Swimming pool in Geldrop reopens after major renovation

Swimming enthusiasts can indulge themselves again at Feel Fit Center n Geldrop. After a seven-month renovation, and a corresponding cost of around €3,000,000, the swimming pool and other facilities are open to the public again. “The renovation was necessary, because it was very dated”.

The pool, sauna, Turkish steam bath and entrance have been renovated, among other things. And this is appreciated. “It has been completely renovated. It looks wonderfully fresh again”, Ellen, who is swimming laps, says.

“We have not been able to swim for about seven months. And I have not gone anywhere else. It is different then. A lot further to drive and different opening hours. Also less pleasant. So in the meantime I have gone for walks and bike rides”.

The people who still wanted to swim laps in the past seven months could go to other swimming pools in the region. Addie, aged 77, however, stayed in Geldrop. “Yes, but then I had to swim outside. From April to 1 October. It was sometimes a bit cold in the morning, but I am a diehard!”

Major makeover

According to branch manager Bart de Vries, the users were very understanding. After all, a major makeover takes time. “Yes, absolutely everything has been renovated. From the tiles to the ceilings. Actually, everything is new, except for the pool basins”.

Before the actual renovation could begin, a lot had happened, De Vries explains. “I think we have been working on this step for over 25 years. There was a lot of discussion: whether or not to have a new pool, renovate the pool, or renovate the pool at a different location. In the end, the decision was made to renovate”.

Now that the pool is ready, ‘diehard’ Addie can swim indoors again. “It is the first day that I am in the water here again. Last weekend I went to the open day. I am very satisfied with the renovation. Of course, there are still a few small things that need to be done, but that will be fine. I would even like the water to be a little less warm…”

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob