SP concerned about fire safety at De Bennekel

The SP has asked council questions about the fire safety of De Bennekel. In the Eindhoven neighbourhood, thirteen fire hydrants are being removed and ‘only’ three are coming back after replacing the water mains. This worries councillor Jannie Visscher.

As an example, she mentions the Samuel de Langestraat. The houses are old and the chance of the fire spreading is high due to the location of the houses. The SP wants to know whether the municipality is aware of the situation. The party is also curious whether this was taken into account when choosing three fire hydrants.

Fire hoses

The councillor also wants to know if the instructions of the fire brigade will be changed. So that they know that in the event of a fire in De Bennekel they have to take into account other lengths of fire hoses and/or capacity of fire-fighting water tanks.

Finally, there is uncertainty at the SP about who exactly is ultimately responsible for fire extinguishing facilities, including fire hydrants. Councillor Jannie Visscher therefore asks for clarification. The council questions are expected to be answered on 30 December.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez