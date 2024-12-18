Santa Run: 400 Santa Clauses run through Son en Breugel

It was a remarkable sight on Sunday afternoon in Son en Breugel. 400 Santas ran through the village during Santa Run.

It is a fun part of WinterEvent. A large ice rink has been built in the heart of Son and there are all kinds of winter activities for weeks, such as a Christmas market, beer mug curling, kids on ice and a joint New Year’s dive.

Party for young people

On Sunday, the Santas had to cover three or six kilometres in their warm suits. To participate, participants paid an entry fee. The total budget will later be used to organise a large Carnival party for young people in the village.

For more information: Winter Event Son en Breugel

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob