Roof of city hall to host plants and provide heat

The roof of Eindhoven City Hall will soon be equipped with special solar panels. In addition to generating electricity, these panels will also produce heat. This heat will be used within the City Hall itself, as well as in the new buildings that will eventually be constructed around Stadhuisplein.

The heat can be stored during the summer and used to warm the buildings in the winter. This will be achieved through heat pumps. The system is expected to save around 50 tonnes of CO2 annually. This is equivalent to the carbon offset of 2,000 trees or the energy consumption of approximately fifty households. The municipality will also connect other buildings in the area to the heating system via a new public heat company.

Plants and Flowers

The roof will be green, featuring plants and wildflowers. This will help attract bees, among other pollinators. In addition, nests for swallows and bats have already been installed. Plans are in place for the new buildings around Stadhuisplein to include roof terraces, allowing residents to enjoy views of the green roof of City Hall.

As the building is a municipal monument, a permit is required for the green energy roof. The construction will be carried out with respect for its protected monument status.

Costs

The total cost of the project is expected to be over six tonnes. This will also be partly covered by a special subsidy from The Hague. Ultimately, the municipality expects to save a lot of energy with the project, which will reduce its energy bill.

The schedule is to have the roof ready in just under a year.

Source Studio040

For Eindhoven news: Chaitali Sengupta.