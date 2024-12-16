Prison sentence for causing havoc with heavy fireworks in Woensel

The persons who caused enormous havoc with Cobra fireworks at two houses in Eindhoven last year will have to spend years in prison. This was decided by the court. The 17-year-old girl who stuck the Cobras on the window and her driver received a much lower sentence.

Sarath M. (21) from Eindhoven received the highest sentence: three years in prison. They were also responsible for most of the crimes. They arranged for the girl who would set off the Cobras, they gave her the addresses and the Cobras. They also arranged the payment. In addition, they had stored 11 Cobras and no less than six kilos of highly explosive flash powder with an acquaintance.

Ramdat R. (28) from Panningen is seen as an ‘instigator’. They sent the addresses to Sarath M. and also sent him money. The big question during the hearing was who had given Ramdat R. the order. But that was not made clear.

The perpetrators got off a lot easier. Driver Kamiel G. (23) from Eindhoven was a friend and was willing to take the girl to the two addresses for free. The driver was given 196 days in prison, but had already served those days in pre-trial detention. He did get a suspended sentence of almost a year, which he will have to serve if he reoffends. The driver was also given 150 hours of community service. They will not get their car back that was used in the attacks.

The 17-year-old girl was given a community service order of 120 hours and 44 days in prison and 136 suspended. She has diminished responsibility and mainly receives guidance and help. Like driver Kamiel G., she also does not have to go to prison anymore, because she already served the 44 days in prison that was given in pre-trial detention.

Cobras

The two explosions in Eindhoven caused enormous devastation last October. Miraculously, no one was injured, and the damage was limited to flying glass. According to the court, it could have ended differently, because people were home at both addresses at eleven o’clock in the evening.

During the hearing, a terrifying picture emerged. For example, it costs ‘only’ 250 euros to have a Super Cobra 6 stuck on the window of two addresses. The 17-year-old girl from Waalre apparently had no trouble doing that, because then shecould at least pay off her debts. ‘I take on as many jobs as possible’, she had said.

Late in the evening of October 2nd last year, the windshield of a house on Antwerpenlaan and a windshield of a house on Looierstraat in Eindhoven were smashed with such a Cobra. Kamiel G. was the driver of the Renault Clio that dropped the girl off at both addresses. Videos show hee sticking a Cobra on the window with duct tape and then them driving off together in the car.

Police investigation revealed that Sarath M. (21) from Eindhoven gave the explosives to the girl. And Sarath in turn received information and photos about the two houses and the residents from Ramdat R. (28) from Panningen.

Intimidation

The attacks were allegedly carried out to intimidate the son who lived on Antwerpenlaan at the time. Shortly after the attack on his house, the front window of his girlfriend’s house on Looierstraat was blown out. “My son gave the police information about a shooting in which someone died,” the boy’s mother told the police. And that would be the motive for the explosions.

During the hearing in October, the Public Prosecution Service demanded a four-year prison sentence for Sarath M. and Ramdat R. Driver Kamiel G. was sentenced to thirty months in prison, ten of which were conditional, and the girl was given a community service order of 120 hours and treatment.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas