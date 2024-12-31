Preparations for New Years EHVE in full swing

Preparations are in full swing on 18 Septemberplein for the second edition of New Years EHVE, the free fireworks spectacle during New Year’s Eve. This year it will be twice as big as last year, according to the organisation.

A forklift truck races past the pedestrians, barriers and information boards are put up and the tents on the square are set up with a bar and refrigerator. On Monday, hard work is still being done to get everything ready for the second edition of New Years EHVE.

Shaky knees

On the roof terrace of Lichttoren (light tower), the stage is already set up for several performers. DJ and MC duo Lampegastuh, Joel Borelli and Feest (party) DJ Ruud, will entertain the audience during the event. Fortunately, they are not afraid of heights. “Last year we had artists who were nervous about the heights. They had shaky knees”, Patrick van de Voort, organiser of New Years EHVE, says.

The New Years EHVE festival site is located on and around 18 Septemberplein, which will be closed off with barriers. The intersection of Emmasingel and Mathildelaan was closed off on Monday for the construction work. During the event on New Year’s Eve, the intersection of Vestdijk and Stationsstraat will also be closed off.

Full is full

Just like last year, the fireworks show will last twenty minutes, but the program is more extensive. “The difference with last year is that we start earlier”, Van de Voort says. “We start at 21:00. There is a stage in the middle of the site and there is a capacity of 25,000 spectators”. There are four entrances in total, which are free for everyone, but the organisation emphasises: ‘full is full.’

Visitors can send in a New Year’s greeting of up to ten seconds. These videos are projected on the Lichttoren. The festivities last until 01:30.

For more information: New Years EHVE

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob