Police find weapons and fireworks in school lockers

The police have found weapons and fireworks during locker checks at various schools in Eindhoven. The police announced this on Wednesday evening. “We hope that we have made the school a little safer.”

The checks took place last Thursday and last Wednesday. When checking lockers, they mainly looked for fireworks. They also looked for other things like weapons and narcotics.

During the safe checks, various types of fireworks and weapons were found. It is not known what kind of fireworks and weapons they were.

Anyone who was found had to account for themselves. “We have spoken to the students involved. Despite the fact that (fortunately) not an extreme amount was found, we hope that we have sent a good signal,” the police said.

 

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez

