Pink light above Philips Stadium

Above the Philips Stadium, the sky turns deep pink in the evening hours of Christmas Day. “Beautiful, isn’t it, that’s what they do for the holidays,” say two ladies walking past in English.

As romantic as that thought is, the pink colour has nothing to do with the holidays. It does have to do with the grass on the football field. That has recently been given a special treatment with LED lighting.

This invention kills three birds with one stone: the grass benefits, the lamps are energy-efficient and the glow they emit is also perceived as enhancing the atmosphere by people living in the area.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez