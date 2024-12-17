More than 1,100 Eindhoven residents received Dutch nationality this year. They come from 101 different countries. Most of the newcomers have Indian roots. Their Dutch nationality was celebrated at the city hall.

More than 250 people come from India. In many cases, these are expats who come to the Brainport region to work in the technology sector.

After that, most new Dutch people in the city come from Turkey (179), Syria (89), and Iran (53). Countries such as Egypt, China, and Ethiopia are also represented with dozens of newcomers.

Internationals

Every year, around 3,000 foreigners come to the city to work and live here. In addition to expats, these also include migrant workers and refugees.

